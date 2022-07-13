Netflix chooses Microsoft as its advertising plan partner

There’s been a hint of advertising on Netflix for some time now, as Reed Hastings tries to get the attention of those looking for a cheaper plan to enjoy their favorite content. Well, now it’s serious: it was Partnership announced with Microsoft.

In particular, also as reported the edge And the Engadgetas well as official through Netflix portalRedmond will make its own products available to the giant in the world of live broadcasting advertising technology. In addition, Microsoft will be Netflix’s “sales partner” in the advertising plan.

It’s clear at the moment that it still exists Early stages of the projectso much so that Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, wrote that “There is still a lot to work on“However, Peters himself said the path is definite, as the focus is on offering consumers more choice in the long run, as well as a premium experience for advertisers. For the rest, Microsoft said everything will be done with respect for privacy, thus protecting customer information.

Anyway, it was also officially announced by Official Microsoft Blogas revealed by the CEO Satya Nadella on Twitter. In short, there is one An important partnership between Netflix and Microsoft: Now we just have to see what the fruits of all this will be concretely. It is unclear when the new plan will be released, although some rumors point to an announcement coming by the end of 2022.