Netflix announces the release date for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Netflix announced a release date The Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chroniclesan animated series based on the samurai rabbit Usagi Yojimbo, a comic book character created by Stan Sakai, published in Italy by ReNoir Comics. Stan Sakai has been making samurai stories Miyamoto Usagi for three years, which led him to cross paths with other famous figures in pop culture, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Godzilla. Sakai has co-signed with Netflix as executive producer, along with Gaumont, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Atomic Monster.

Netflix announces Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

According to when revealed before ComicBook.comSamurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles is expected to be released on Netflix on April 28. Entrusted to models Candy and Doug Langdale, the animated series will not be based on the comedy-rich production of Stan Sakai, but will star in young samurai Yuichi Usagi, descendant of the legendary Miyamoto Usagi, as he builds his reputation as an indomitable warrior. Besides him, there will be other characters, which will form a group of adventurers led by Yuichi himself, with whom the young samurai will face incredible threats, such as killer moles, metal-winged bats and monsters from other dimensions. Stan Sacchi revealed that he was satisfied with what had been achieved:

“I agree with everything! And I was able to provide input throughout the setup, from the story to the drawing to the animation, even on the voice actors. It’s something I am totally involved in, Gaumont, Netflix and I have worked closely together, and there is a mutual respect for each other and for the world.” Usagi and for Japanese culture”

Candy and Doug Langdale are no strangers to anime, they really made the adventures of Puss in Boots and Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown, in addition to already working on another Netflix production, I, Chihuahua. Posted by ComicBook.com The release of the animated series dedicated to the descendant of Miyamoto Usagi is linked to the American catalog of the broadcasting giant, and no date has been announced for Italian viewers. In the meantime, it might be time to relive the adventures of the samurai rabbit Miyamoto Usagi, and discover a fantasy world full of magic and adventure.