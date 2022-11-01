Netflix announces the official date for the series!

Take a day off or cancel whatever shows you have: An announcement arrives from Netflix on the official day of Stranger Things, Stranger Things DayAnd it’s faster than you can imagine.

We’re talking about November 6, 2022Here is the day dedicated to the beloved series onUpside down. with the release of The fourth season of Stranger Things Fans’ enthusiasm skyrocketed, thanks to the introduction of the character of Vecna ​​(played by Jamie Campbell Bower), one of the most interesting villains in the entire franchise, but above all the role of Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Metalhead. In love with Metallicawho in the series managed to honor them with his interpretation of puppet master.

However, in terms of budget cuts and loops, the Effects of Covid on Stranger Things 4 They definitely made themselves heard. On the other hand, Netflix organized a file chain of events We will allow it Back to the heart of the series. We list just some of the many activities planned:

giveaways

Stranger Things Themed Trivia

Show new items

Watch concerts on Roblox platform (Fans will be able to enter the game to watch the first episode of ST, along with special guests, whose identity remains confidential)

a great initiativeespecially while waitingStranger Things 5 ​​Begins FilmingThe season is now final. The 6th of November is the occasion to re-experience the unsettling atmosphere of the Eleven world, and we hope you don’t miss it!