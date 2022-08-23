Netflix announces new season release date

Netflix recently announced that the Season 6 of Big Mouth will hit the stage on October 28. The announcement came in the form of a short teaser video that was posted on social media, we leave it at the end of the news, starring Morris and Connie.

The promo hilariously captures the epilogue for the Big Mouth spin-off, which we talked about in our HR review. In the meantime, we remind you that the fifth season of Big Mouth ended with a meta episode titled “Re-New Year’s Eve”, which witnessed Nick the protagonist in the world of monsters.

Big Mouth is an American animated series, released on Netflix on September 29, 2017, that follows a group of sixth-grade teens, particularly those from Nick and Andrew, who and their friends discover the changes and the wonders and horrors of adolescenceSupported by their parents and hormone monsters like Maurice, Connie and Mona.

The show’s various seasons over time have always been positively received by critics, and Netflix recently renewed Big Mouth for a seventh season and HR for a second season.

Will you be watching the next new episodes? Let us know in the comments.