Netflix announced the Korean movie based on Kiseiju – The Unwanted Guest

manga parasiteknown in Italy by the name Kiseijo – The Unwelcome GuestWritten and drawn Hitoshi Iwaki and posted it Magic Press EditionsIt will be adapted into a Korean live action titled kesego : Gray . Netflix It announced that it will broadcast the new Korean drama worldwide. Let’s see all the details.

As I mentioned LimitThe direct adaptation will be based on the manga, but will tell a new story. to guide the project Yoon Sang Ho (Train to BusanAnd the Peninsula), which will also write scripts together Ryo Young Jae (PeninsulaAnd the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area).

The main three cast are Jeon So-nee (left of the photo above), Koo Kyo-hwan (center) and Lee Jung-hyun (right) who play Jeong Su-in, Seol Kang-woo and the leader, respectively. grey.

This is the series summary:

Jeon Soo-in is a woman who has been attacked by a parasite, which she somehow manages to live with without losing control of herself. On the other hand, Solu Gang-woo is busy searching for her missing sister, while Choi Jun-kyung becomes the commander of the special unit “The Gray”, which fights the same parasites that killed her husband.

About Parasite

Parasyte is a horror manga written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaki It was published in the magazine Morning open Zōkan before and after afternoon monthly From Kodansha From 1988 to 1995. The manga chapters are collected in a total of ten volumes tankobunpublished between July 20, 1990 and March 15, 1995 while sequencing was still in progress. parasite He won the Kodansha Manga Award for the overall category in 1993 and Seon Award Best manga in 1996.

In Italy, the manga was first published by PhoenixWhich took care of translating the first three volumes between 1998 and 2000 and then the rights were transferred to it Magic Press EditionsWhich continued to publish volumes from the fourth volume in 2002 and then interrupted the series in the eighth in 2004

Two live-action films were drawn from the manga, which premiered in Japanese cinemas in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and an anime film produced by psychiatric hospital Bought in Italy from Dennettbroadcast on NTV between October 8, 2014 and March 25, 2015.