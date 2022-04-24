Netflix and real estate rights: The flagship is ‘worth’ of 20 million

Although President Zelensky is often described as a miser on social media, in reality he does not come close to Forbes’ ranking of the world’s richest. Even if he’s definitely not having a bad time.

According to Forbes Ukraine, his assets are around $20 million. Its main asset, temporarily sold to its election partners as president, is a 25% stake in Kvartal 95, a group of companies that produces humorous shows, including the series Servant of the People, a comedy in which Zelensky plays his business role. , a teacher who was elected president, Netflix — which previously aired the series live between 2017 and 2021 — has once again bought the rights. For his participation, the Ukrainian leader had made 11 million dollars.

Forbes also estimates Zelensky’s real estate at $4 million, including an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Kyiv, two wholly owned apartments, two jointly owned apartments, one commercial property and five parking spaces. According to Russian propaganda, the news that bounces from one social network to another among his critics, he owns five luxury yachts and three private jets, as well as $60 million in stock. But Forbes found no evidence of these fortunes.

But for American Economics magazine, Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, will have about $2 million in cash and government bonds, as well as $1 million in cars and jewelry.