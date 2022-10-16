Netflix and its ratings

Important news that could have developments in other countries as well. how is he announcedas of the second week of November, Netflix In the UK, it will be taken over by BARB, the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board, which will also join Netflix, along with facts such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Never before has Netflix been taken over by an independent reality, considering that even what Nielsen does in the US has never been formalized by agreement.

BARB, with a system similar to Auditel, is able to monitor thousands of British homes and thus analyze the leisure consumption options of around 5,000 people. So, in less than a month, we will have a much clearer idea of ​​how the Netflix products will work, as they will be delivered to BARB customers, but will also be published directly on the site (over here For example you can see 50 major products last week). It is not clear what will happen with other broadcast facts, given that BARB is already detecting aggregate and average listening data for realities such as Disney + And the Amazon (Moreover, this means that you may also know the specific ratings of these platforms’ products.) Moreover, understandably, Netflix’s ratings will be placed in the top 50 of all products, thus mixing titles that pass on linear TV, which is a very questionable and misleading comparison. It’s also not clear (and some notes on the site don’t help) whether all consumption of Netflix, even on devices like smartphones and tablets, will be disclosed. Anyway, it’s good news and hopefully something like this will happen soon in Italy as well…