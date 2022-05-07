Netflix and Disney+ are offline too

All the players from the house of Redmond who started the weekend with the intent of fully immersing themselves in their favorite video games are seeing their plans go awry due to some serious issues with the Xbox network.

It all started last night, when the first happened Xbox network service outage. Because of the crashes, gamers have found themselves unable to purchase digital video games and subscriptions, launch regularly purchased digital video games, play games via Xbox Game Pass and play through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft announced this morning that they have fixed every problem It doesn’t look like the situation is back to normal.

Judging from what we read on the internet, there are still many users who are not able to access their video games. “I can’t do a single thing on my Xbox”Writes a player on Twitter. None of my games are working.Another said instead. All complaints are on the same wavelength, and as if the problems weren’t enough already, another problem has been added in these hours. Apparently, at this moment Even Media Streaming apps like Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and the like don’t work on Xbox.

Xbox Support acknowledged the issue at 1:19pm, but no progress has been made since then. It can also be seen on Xbox support pagePlayers are currently unable to watch their favorite shows and movies. We will continue to monitor the situation pending updates.