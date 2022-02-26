Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Upcoming and Upcoming Movies

cinema / people

February 26, 22 / By: Vincenzo Benesi

Today’s Show for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video: What’s Coming and What’s Expiring

Like every day Netflix and Amazon Prime VideoThe two broadcasting giants, are preparing to update their catalogs. February was intense in terms of product comings and goings on one and the other platform, and more news will be available next March. Until today, practically like every day Netflix and amazon prime video They chose to get their hands on the list of movies and series that will be shown to viewers. There will only be two films leaving the Netflix catalog today, Stoned with love and the latest being Force 2. There are no new entries for today but viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy Vikings series: Valhallathat landed on the podium yesterday. Also yesterday, the much awaited action movie Invisible Witness came out on Netflix.

also on Amazon Prime Video It was a busy week, as Season 2 landed on the podium lol who laughs outside Which definitely blew up the bank. Even for the e-commerce giant, today there are no new entries, while the Onihei Hankachou series will expire. Yesterday, the first season of Canadian Lol also came out on Prime, available with Italian subtitles and definitely big fans of the format won’t miss it. Also regarding Amazon Next week will be particularly rich, with many new features available, while viewers will be given the weekend to redeem titles that are already or just released in the catalog.