Netflix also loses Voltron, and begins negotiations with Amazon Prime Video

The idea is to make an unprecedented, live-action version of the popular 80s cartoon, which Netflix rebooted in 2016.

After restarting via Netflix, a . file was released Voltron Heading to Amazon Prime Video. The idea is to create an unprecedented, live-action version of the popular cartoon of the 80s, which Netflix rebooted in 2016. The irony is that Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of one of the most famous films, will direct the project. 2021, “Red Notice” starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The director had also conceived the story, entrusting the script to Elaine Shanman. In production there is the company Worlds Events Production, the company that owns the Voltron “robot”.

History of Voltron

Voltron is an animated story produced for the first time in the United States by World Events Production. It was 1983. It was made by assembling two different independent spirits: Golion and Kikō kantai Dairugger XV. The first CGI sequel arrived in 1998. Then, in 2016, the new version of Dreamworks “Voltron: Legendary Defender”, is also available on Netflix.

the plot

Voltron follows the exploits of five lion robot pilots, able to assemble into a single robot named Voltron to battle an alien race. In the second season, the lions were replaced by fifteen Dairugger XVs (due to the liberation of the two different souls). The show was a smash success in the ’80s.

Netflix crash

The news comes along with a bad update of what Netflix subscriptions are: on the decline, in the last quarter. Less than two hundred thousand subscribers and another 700 thousand were temporarily closed, due to the suspension of broadcasting in Russia. Is the potential acquisition by Amazon Prime Video a sign of another blow against the big red giant of ‘One Year Old’?