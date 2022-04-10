Politics dominates management



Neersen and Anrath get outdoor fitness courts first



Outdoor equipment and convenient tracks have been around in many cities for a long time. Now something must happen in Welch.

Outdoor fitness areas across the city, which have been in the area since 2015, will now finally be realized. But it is different from what was previously planned.







The theme of outdoor fitness areas should continue – but differently than previously planned: Members of the Sports and Recreation Committee tasked the administration Thursday night with first finding suitable areas in Anrath and Neersen and implementing fitness areas there immediately. Background: The topic has been on the air since 2015 – with SPD. The party recently complained that it was not making progress.

Meanwhile, Kurt Schumacher’s park in the Schiefbahn was chosen as the first site. There is a concept for this, and suitable fitness equipment was also introduced in September 2020. The fitness area will be realized with the first construction phase of the redesign of the Schiefbahner Park. It remains unclear when this will be addressed, and there is no timeline, according to the administration in its filing.

For Konrad-Adenauer Park in Alt-Willich there is a preliminary plan for the overall design of the park. There will also be an outdoor fitness area. There is no timetable for this project either, “a tendering and awarding of the planning service is scheduled for this year,” according to the administration.

No major redevelopments of Neersen Castle Park and Theodor-Heuss-Park (Anrath) are planned. According to the information, due to the lack of experience so far from the Schiefbahn pilot project, the administration had previously put these places behind. Another reason is that the technical department currently does not have enough staff to handle all the projects at Willich.