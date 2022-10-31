NBC, ‘Zelensky asked for more guns, Biden lost his temper’

Joe Biden lost his temper and “raised his voice” as Volodymyr Zelensky accused him of being ungrateful to the United States and its administration in a conversation last June 15. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the US and Ukrainian presidents have spoken regularly, at least once a month, but according to four sources familiar with Nbc News, one of those calls took an unexpected turn that threatened to spoil relations between the two countries. two leaders.

Biden had just finished declaring another billion military aid to Ukraine to Zelensky when the Ukrainian president, according to sources familiar with the call, began making a list of all the weapons his forces needed and had yet to get. At that point, the US president lost his temper and somewhat assertively pointed out to Zelensky that his administration was making an unprecedented effort to help Kyiv by blaming him for not “showing enough gratitude” to the United States. Strong but powerful words from the leader of a country that, more than any other country in the world, has supported Ukraine’s resistance against Russia in recent months with $17.6 billion in arms alone. Not to mention the abundant humanitarian and financial aid Washington provided at a difficult time in the American economy.

Administration officials made it clear that the phone call did not leave any consequences in the relations between Biden and Zelensky, and on the same day the Ukrainian president expressed in a video message his “gratitude” to the US administration for its support. But, according to sources, the US president has been upset for months that the Kyiv leader continues to publicly complain about weapons that the United States has not yet provided. Biden’s angry reaction to the phone call also reveals the fear that a little intolerance is spreading to support Ukraine in Congress and among Americans, burdened with the high cost of living. Reluctance could cost Democrats dearly in the November 8 midterm elections.

It is no coincidence that the contents of the conversation have now been revealed, as Biden prepares to ask Congress for another green light for further aid to Kyiv – there is talk of the astronomical $50 billion figure that includes arms and financial aid – ahead of the midterm elections after which Democrats risk losing control of the House of Representatives. And the Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, who was destined to take over from Nancy Pelosi if the old grand party won, had already threatened that Washington would not leave “blank checks” for Ukraine.