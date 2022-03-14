Navigation Researchers – Südtirol News

Bolzano – The State of South Tyrol will continue to enhance the international mobility of researchers in 2022. A call for participation has been published. Applications can be submitted until July 15.

In order to promote international cooperation and exchange in the scientific field, to promote the South Tyrol region as a research site and in particular to support young and female researchers, the State of South Tyrol supports the mobility of researchers. The State Office of Science and Research has published the fifth edition of the relevant competition, for which €700,000 is available.

State funding for “outside” and “inbound” researchers

Both researchers who work in South Tyrol and want to carry out a project at a research institution abroad, the so-called “external researchers”, and foreign researchers who want to work in a South Tyrol institution, i.e. “upcoming researchers”, can apply for a state funding application . Projects from all specialized disciplines with a minimum term of six to 24 months after being examined by a specialized committee are supported. Applications for state funding are submitted by the relevant research institutions in South Tyrol via their legal representatives, which they have until July 15 (4:00 pm).

Fifth competition announcement

In 2018, the state of South Tyrol announced a competition to encourage the mobility of researchers for the first time and funded six research projects. Since the last call for proposals, projects of researchers who reside in South Tyrol as part of government and international programs – such as the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Program (MSCA) – and who wish to extend their stay and research activities have also been approved.

Researchers in particular have benefited from this procedure so far

About 20 scientists, mostly researchers, have conducted research at universities and colleges outside the European region in recent years thanks to government funding, and others have chosen South Tyrol as a research location. They come from Eastern Europe, Sweden, the Fiji Islands and the United States. Governor Arno Kompacher, who is responsible for research, innovation and university in the state government, asserts that “South Tyrol’s support for the mobility of researchers has paid off in just five years and has changed the research landscape in South Tyrol.” “We have succeeded in expanding our research network, winning brilliant young minds through exemplary academic CVs, thus promoting South Tyrol as a research and scientific location,” Governor Compacher says.

