Naturgy will build the first solar power plant with storage in Australia for 160 million

Naturgy, through Global Power Generation (GPG), will build the world’s first solar-storage hybrid project in Australia, with an investment value of Rs. 160 million euros. underdinThe name it will receive, it will have a solar photovoltaic capacity of 125 MW and a battery energy storage system of up to 220 MW per hour.

The company has acquired the project from Sun Bred Power (SBP) and will begin construction in the last quarter of the year, with the goal of bringing it into commercial operation within The first quarter of 2024.

“We want to reach 60% of installed energy from renewable sources in the coming years and projects like underdin Show that our will is firm. It’s a project ready to build Meets renewables standards in the medium and long term, this is a milestone that adds to our goal,” Managing Director of Renewables, New Business and Innovation, Jorge Paredo.

Global Power Generation (GPG) It is a subsidiary of the Naturgy Energy Group dedicated to the development of international renewable energy sources, 25% owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the world’s oldest sovereign wealth fund. GPG manages the total installed capacity of more than 4,000 MW and employs around 500 people worldwide.

Naturgy PV arrives in Australia

With this project, the company led by Francisco Renes is bringing PV to Australia for the first time, where it already has an impressive wind farm project.

Specifically, through its subsidiary Global Power Generation, the company has 276 MW of installed capacity in operation With wind power projects Crookwell 2 (96 MW) and Berrybank 1 (180 MW). It also puts the final touches on a file Commissioning another 109 MW At Berrybank 2, which will be commissioned this year, along with a 10MW/20MW battery energy storage system in the state of the Australian National Territory (ACT).

It also has a bunch of wind projects around 630 MW backed by Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) Already signed (Ryan Corner, Hawkesdale, Crookwell 3, Paling Yards). Similarly, Naturgy has a portfolio of 417MW of wind energy projects under development in Victoria.