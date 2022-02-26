Nature: How smart are animals really?



In Sweden, crows collect litter, in Australia, magpies deceive researchers – on the difficult question of how intelligent animals are.

Does Goffin Cockatoo tell you something? Or a Portia spider? no? Then you have to admit that there is a gap in your knowledge – after all, the jumping bird and spider are among the smartest animals on the planet. At least that’s what the ranking list circulating online claims and indicates the very special abilities of the two. A cockatoo must be able to release a nut held behind several locks and bolts by working through several opening steps in the correct order. And the spider seems to possess an amazing repertoire of hunting methods that adapt individually to its victims. Pretty smart, isn’t it?

Behaviorists, biologists, psychologists, animal lovers and skeptics have long been arguing about this very question. Because what does intelligence or even intelligence really mean? Is the cat scratching the bedroom door because she knows her master or lover will fill her food bowl faster or is she just a normally hungry creature? And are the foxes in downtown Munich particularly smart when they stop at a red traffic light? Or is this just a survival strategy trained through traumatic experiences?

Human arrogance and animal intelligence

The truth is that many animals have abilities that amaze us humans – in part due to human arrogance to perceive themselves as the most intelligent of beings. Some of these abilities are an expression of animal intelligence. The ability to learn, for example, plan ahead, remember things, solve problems, communicate with each other or recognize oneself in the mirror.

Scientists repeatedly emphasize the difficulties of such considerations. The intelligence of animals is often measured by human standards – as if it were of any importance to a squid whether it could find its way through a glass labyrinth. At the same time, the ability to learn does not have to be equal to intelligence, it is usually just a part of evolution, designed less for high IQ than for the abstract survival of the species.

Julian Brewer: “The differences between humans and animals are becoming blurred.”

“In science, we avoid the term intelligence, because it is also associated with an unfair assessment. Most animals are good at one thing and bad at another,” says Julian Breuer, a biologist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena. Animals are man-made nonsense. However, it can basically be said that animals are more intelligent than people have long believed. Research over the past 20 years has shown that animals can do many things that humans previously only thought they could do. “Many.” From the differences between humans and animals that are assumed to be fundamental, it has become blurred,” says Brauer.

Julian Breuer of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena specializes in dog studies. Photo: Nana Geez, MPI

Her research focus is working with dogs. For example, I recently discovered that dogs can recognize human intentions. “Animals can tell if food has been withheld from them on purpose or accidentally — they react differently,” Bräuer explains. You find it cool. Others may consider it smart.

Australian magpies trick researchers

It is also the behavior of Australian birds that recently stunned a group of researchers. Animal ecologist Dominic Botvin said they attached small trackers, but the animals “outperformed them.” They were going to put together a team and take back the little backpacks for each other. “While we know that these birds are intelligent and social creatures, this was the first time we had experienced this type of seemingly altruistic behavior: helping another member of the group without getting an immediate, tangible reward,” Botvin emphasized.

Meanwhile, attempts are being made in Sweden to make wild crows also work for the greater good – but in this case humans. In the near future, a vending machine will be set up in Södertälje, southwest of Stockholm, which will distribute food as soon as the bird has put in cigarette butts or other garbage. Can animals be used as garbage collectors? Crows are said to be among the smartest animals on the planet.