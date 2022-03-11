Natural Wonders: Bacterial Mix Colors This Lake Pink

Natural Wonders: Bacterial Mix Colors This Lake Pink

One of the greatest natural wonders of the Fifth Continent is found on the Central Island off the western coast of Australia: Lake Hillier. The lake, which is 600 meters long and 250 meters wide, is highly saline and sparkles in deep pink among the green vegetation. For a long time it was not clear how this extraordinary color appeared. But a team led by Scott Tighe of the University of Vermont in Burlington examined the body of water and presented the possible reason for the pink appearance on BioRxiv.: According to this, an unusual group of microbes is responsible for the lake’s coloration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.