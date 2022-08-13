Natural remedy that helps eliminate them and repair hair

Wrinkles, fine lines, sagging and graying are the most common signs of aging. Over the years, these have become more and more apparent and can begin to irritate some people, due to appearance and the changes they generate in physical appearance.

“Hair color is caused by a pigment called melanin, which is produced by hair follicles. Hair follicles are structures in the skin that produce hair and allow it to grow. With age, the follicles produce less melanin and this causes graying.,” explains Medline Plus, the website of the US National Library of Medicine.

Some people resort to using chemicals such as dyes to mask their gray hair. However, there are those who prefer other alternatives, such as masks and home remedies.

.’s website fashion She recommends using henna to cover gray hair, especially those who have not dyed their hair before. “It doesn’t matter if its effect isn’t permanent, it’s perfect for sensitive scalps. Not only does henna dyes, it nourishes, moisturizes and protects your hair as well,” explains Al Bawaba.

Henna can be purchased at a mall or store that sells beauty and personal care products. To cover gray hair, follow these instructions:

Heat a little water with the henna powder mixture. Add several drops of olive oil (this helps reduce the smell of henna). Stir well to get a homogeneous result. Apply the mixture to dry hair on each strand of gray hair, preferably with a dye brush and gloves. Cover the hair with transparent paper. Let it act for 2 to 4 hours.

Other signs of aging

wrinkles

Wrinkles are a natural sign that the human body is aging. With age, collagen (the protein responsible for providing elasticity and tension to the skin) in the body decreases and this is what happens Allows wrinkles to appear.

“We know that 80% of aging – wrinkles and other signs of aging such as spots or sagging – is caused by exposure, which is the combination of factors we are exposed to since birth: solar radiation, primarily, but also, such as pollution, tobacco smoke, nutrition, stress and lack of sleep” worldwide Rocío Escalante, owner of Arbosana Farmacia and expert in cosmetics dermatology.

Dark circles and puffiness under the eyes

Other signs that may indicate the onset of aging include dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. Some resort to make-up, aesthetic procedures and surgeries to combat it and show a young face.

Dark circles, in addition to being a genetic factor, can in some cases be the result of other causes. As explained by the health entity Sanitas, “These changes can appear for various reasons, but they should not lead to excessive anxiety, as they generally have a cure and are not dangerous.”

For their part, bags under the eyes are formed when the tissue and muscle structures responsible for supporting the eyelids weaken. According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, several factors can cause or worsen this condition: