NATO holds a meeting for Sweden, Finland and Turkey in Brussels – Comment

Secretary General of NATOAnd the Jens StoltenbergOn Wednesday, it announced that it intends to meet in the coming days meeting in Brussels with my representatives SwedenAnd the Finland s turkey to solve a problem Vito Ankara At the entrance of the Nordic countries to the Atlantic Alliance.

in press conference in Washington With the United States Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenStoltenberg confirmed that his “intent” was for the meeting to take place before NATO Summit To be held at the end of this month in Madrid.

“Finland and Sweden They have made it clear that they are willing to sit down to address Turkey’s concerns,” stressed the Norwegian politician.

Both Nordic countries They asked for them Entry into NATO Considering their security is now threatened Russia’s invasion of UkraineBut the Turkish president Recep Tayyip ErdoganHe had declared the veto because he accused them of supporting the “terrorism” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“We know that there is no other NATO ally Which has been attacked more than Turkey. Turkey is an important allyStoltenberg mentioned.

The Alliance Secretary He was “convinced” of that The Turkish veto will be resolved Because it is “not the first time” that the organization has encountered internal contradictions.

Moreover, he stated that when the Russian president, Russian President Vladimir PutinCommand Invasion of UkraineHe wanted fewer NATO, but what he would get is more NATO.

for this part, Blinkin Repeat that the United States “supports efforts” to Entering Finland and Sweden To NATO, he stated that Turkey’s “concerns” were being “addressed”.

President of the United States of America , Joe Bidenreceived on May 19 at White House for his Finnish counterpart, Sully NiinistöThe Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersonto express the “full, comprehensive and unconditional support of the United States” for its accession to the Alliance.

With information and photo from EFE