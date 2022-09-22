National Geographic Channels Shut Down On Sky

– Advertising –

The Last Remaining Disney on Sky Shuts Down National Geographic Channels

It had to happen, just a matter of contract deadlines, and in the end it did. From October 1, National Geographic Channels on Sky Close, left, As mentioned antoniogenna.com As you can guess in the absence of programming on the National Geographic website. In the UK, the shutdown actually took place last February, which shows how this is an inevitable measure given the brand’s presence and contents on Disney +.

The presence of the former Fox group channels is completely gone Within the Sky package, brands have been among its strengths since the satellite platform’s inception thanks to the FOX TV series and National Geographic documentaries. Guarantee name. Comcast’s acquisition of the Sky and Disney brand of Fox studios and international channels has made the separation inevitable, given the international launch of Disney+ that brings together all the products including movies, TV series and documentaries for the huge Disney collection.

National Geographic will be closed from October 1 (407 from Sky and +1 to 408) H National Geographic Wild (409 and +1 to 410). For the umpteenth time, we confirm how entertainment, regardless of the importance of linear use, is increasingly moving towards applications and live on-demand broadcasts. Especially not in relation to sporting events or live entertainment and especially to an audience interested in payment proposals.

Sky glass is the future

Aware of these needs Sky First launched in the UK now also in Italy Sky Glass A smart TV that is a content hub, with which you can access various apps and titles including Sky, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, DAZN, Disney+, Apple Tv+ and Discovery+ as in one environment. By activating all your subscriptions, you can move from one product to another seamlessly. And we think the future will be more and more converging, with shared subscriptions, and conventions because monads are unlikely to live alone.

