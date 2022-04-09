National emergency declaration: Australia battles flood disaster

Eastern Australia has been experiencing devastating floods since February. Now the river level continues to rise: 60 thousand people are forced to leave their homes. Sydney is now setting an alarming record.

The Australian government has declared a national emergency in the wake of devastating floods on the east coast. This means that those affected in flood areas can be helped more quickly and with less bureaucracy. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the measure during a visit to the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, where the devastation is particularly widespread. He also promised to provide additional financial assistance to the flooded areas and particularly affected families.

Since the end of February, a slow low pressure system has caused severe flooding in the states of Queensland and New South Wales. Sydney was also affected, as it rained almost continuously for two and a half weeks. Meteorologists have spoken of the wettest start of the year in Australia’s largest city since weather records began in 1858.

Authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings to about 12 suburbs on Tuesday due to rising rivers. About 60,000 people were affected. As a result of the flood, the sparkling blue waters of the world famous Sydney Harbor were also brown. According to the area’s environment department, the sea off many of the city’s beaches “from Palm Beach down to Cronulla” is polluted and riddled with debris. So many places are advised not to swim in the ocean.

Australia has been particularly hard hit by climate change. From August 2019 to March 2020, catastrophic wildfires destroyed millions of hectares of land. And just a few weeks ago, Western Australia was still sweating under a relentless thermal dome. Values ​​greater than 50 degrees have been recorded in some cases.