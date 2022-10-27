NASA Unidentified Flying Objects Study: Team Set, Work Begins

At NASA, a team of 16 began working on the study of UFOs for several months on Monday. Earlier on Friday, the US space agency announced the formation of the group. This includes many scientists, but also representatives of the economy, such as the head of technology at the American satellite image company Maxar. The group also includes four-time astronaut Scott Kelly, science journalist Nadia Drake and a representative of the US Federal Aviation Administration. For nine months, the team will collect unclassified data on “unidentified phenomena in the air” (UAP) and make suggestions for further analysis.

Independent analysis by NASA

NASA announced its own investigation into UFO sightings in June. Led by astrophysicist David Spiergel independent team Now for nine months to collect data and work out how best to study phenomena in the future. The study is awaited with particular interest in the United States, also because the public does not trust any other agency like NASA. “Because we know how to use the tools of science and data to see what might happen out there in the sky,” said Daniel Evans of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (Science Mission Directorate) who is in a unique position to study the phenomenon. responsible for that.

The NASA study is just one result of a real uproar about UFOs in the United States, which goes back to media reports and the decision of the US government under former President Donald Trump. Shortly before it was voted on, he instructed the authorities to report to the US Congress their findings on UFO sightings. The requested report was published a year ago, and the first hearing in the US Congress took place in May. Accordingly, the US military has compiled reports of about 400 inexplicable sightings. However, there are no indications that extraterrestrial technology is behind it. The US Department of Defense is now investigating unidentified objects flying or traveling in space, in water, and among various media.



