NASA reveals an “unknown object” accelerating toward Earth

It was a big year for the NASA discoveries, as the US government agency previously made headlines regarding water on the surface of the moon, possibly evidence of an alternate dimension, and even helping Tom Cruise shoot a movie in space. The group has now announced that an unknown object is expected to ski across our planet in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1, although this news comes to us through the allure of this news. TMZAnd, the thing in question is still unknown. In fact, NASA seems to have a guess at what “2020 SO” might actually be.

“I suspect that this newly discovered 2020 SO is an ancient rocket booster because it follows an orbit around the sun that is very similar to Earth’s, nearly circular, at the same plane, and a little further from the sun at the farthest point,” said Paul Choudas, director of the NASA Center for Near Object Studies. from Earth CNN. “This is exactly the kind of orbit that a missile phase separate from a lunar mission would follow, once it passed the moon and escaped into orbit around the sun. It is unlikely that the asteroid would have evolved into an orbit like this, but it is not impossible.”

In a separate interview with Space.ComChodas said they had previously theorized that debris and fragments from ancient launches could someday return to Earth, adding, “We kind of thought about whether or not [or] When will this happen? Over the years, I have searched the orbits of the asteroids to see if any of them in orbit around the Sun are likely related to the launch.

The object will reach its closest point to Earth at 3:50 AM ET on Tuesday (a few hours after this writing) and will be only 31,605 miles away. It is between 15 and 33 feet wide, which lends credence to Chodas’ theory.

If Chodas’ guess about “2020 SO” is indeed accurate, it would be the second time that a missile stage has been detected from a previous launch in Earth orbit. In 2002, part of the Apollo 12 Saturn V missile appears to have passed Earth.

Chodas previously added, “If it were a truly rocket object, it would be much less dense than the asteroid and the slight pressure of sunlight would produce enough change in its motion that we should be able to detect in the tracking data.”