NASA reveals an “unknown object” accelerating toward Earth

31 mins ago Elena Rowse
NASA reveals an "unknown object" accelerating toward Earth

It was a big year for the NASA discoveries, as the US government agency previously made headlines regarding water on the surface of the moon, possibly evidence of an alternate dimension, and even helping Tom Cruise shoot a movie in space. The group has now announced that an unknown object is expected to ski across our planet in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1, although this news comes to us through the allure of this news. TMZAnd, the thing in question is still unknown. In fact, NASA seems to have a guess at what “2020 SO” might actually be.

“I suspect that this newly discovered 2020 SO is an ancient rocket booster because it follows an orbit around the sun that is very similar to Earth’s, nearly circular, at the same plane, and a little further from the sun at the farthest point,” said Paul Choudas, director of the NASA Center for Near Object Studies. from Earth CNN. “This is exactly the kind of orbit that a missile phase separate from a lunar mission would follow, once it passed the moon and escaped into orbit around the sun. It is unlikely that the asteroid would have evolved into an orbit like this, but it is not impossible.”

In a separate interview with Space.ComChodas said they had previously theorized that debris and fragments from ancient launches could someday return to Earth, adding, “We kind of thought about whether or not [or] When will this happen? Over the years, I have searched the orbits of the asteroids to see if any of them in orbit around the Sun are likely related to the launch.

READ  Do Not Track for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series S.

The object will reach its closest point to Earth at 3:50 AM ET on Tuesday (a few hours after this writing) and will be only 31,605 miles away. It is between 15 and 33 feet wide, which lends credence to Chodas’ theory.

If Chodas’ guess about “2020 SO” is indeed accurate, it would be the second time that a missile stage has been detected from a previous launch in Earth orbit. In 2002, part of the Apollo 12 Saturn V missile appears to have passed Earth.

Chodas previously added, “If it were a truly rocket object, it would be much less dense than the asteroid and the slight pressure of sunlight would produce enough change in its motion that we should be able to detect in the tracking data.”

More Stories

Hermes measures a delivery driver after seeing him “steal the packages” on CCTV neighbors

17 hours ago Elena Rowse

The Galaxy Note 21 may still appear next year

1 day ago Elena Rowse

5 Great Wireless Earbuds Options

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cyber ​​Monday prepares to set a record for online retail sales in the US

26 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Chase Rice jokes that he has contracted the Coronavirus while promoting a estate, and faces a backlash: ‘I’ve lost all my respect for you.’

28 mins ago Neville Carr

Mars’ underground brine could be a good source of oxygen

29 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The new Cape Coral HS soccer coach has a record of success

30 mins ago Marsh Tyler

NASA reveals an “unknown object” accelerating toward Earth

31 mins ago Elena Rowse