NASA publishes a map of the most important countries in the world; break the temperature record

season the heat It has hit Europe like never before, with countries like the UK exceeding 40 degrees, a climate it has never experienced before. However, it is not the only continent that was hit by the recent heat wave, with parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East affected. Therefore, the Container Publish a map of the countries with the highest temperatures.

Regarding the extreme heat incident experienced by different regions of the world, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reported the world’s hottest latitudes. The map indicates the air temperature in these countries on July 13. Residents of Portugal, Spain and part of France are the hardest hit, with the same high temperatures causing a series of fires that have caused a climate of up to 45 degrees.



Photo: NASA

To make this measurement possible, NASA has resorted to using the Goddard Earth Observing System (GEOS), which relies on a mathematical model to understand the physical processes our atmosphere goes through.

According to Stephen Pawson, a senior member of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, this increase in temperatures is a result of human activity, which is generating more and more greenhouse gas emissions, causing extreme weather events that affect living conditions. , but also for living species, such as animals and plants, that surround us.

What are the hottest countries?



Photo: NASA

The NASA map puts Portugal and Spain at the top of the list, two of the regions hardest hit by wildfires, causing thousands of hectares to be lost in each region.

In Italy, a severe heat wave led to the loss of a large part of the Marmolada glacier, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, and one of the most important natural areas in the Alps. This loss resulted in an avalanche of ice, ice and rocks, which killed 11 people who were hiking in the tourist area.

With regard to the United Kingdom, the European Bureau of Meteorology reports, temperatures are expected to continue to rise, which will generate a new record for extreme temperatures.

The temperature in Tunisia, in Africa, reached 48 degrees, exceeding the highest temperature recorded 40 years ago. This climate also affected the economic and productive life of the region, preventing good crops from grain, one of its most profitable businesses.

In the case of Iran, temperatures in June reached 52 degrees. While China has reached more than 40 degrees.

“This extreme heat has direct effects on human health, as well as other consequences, including these fires now occurring in Europe and Africa, and which in recent years have spread to North America,” Pawson concluded.

