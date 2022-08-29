NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission | technology

The launch was scheduled for Monday morning, but due to technical malfunctions it had to be postponed.

NASA suspended the launch of the mission Artemis I which was scheduled to start on Monday.

The flight to the moon from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA) had to be stopped due to technical defects and postponed until further notice.

The announcement comes after the powerful SLS rocket with the Orion capsule remained atop on platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center, after its liftoff was delayed earlier today at 8:33 a.m. local time (12.33 GMT). .

And NASA had announced earlier that if this historic mission is not launched today, which includes returning to the Earth’s satellite after nearly half a century, it will treat the upcoming September 2 and 5 as the second and third provisional dates.

What is the mission of Artemis I?

The first mission of Artemis will be performed for the first time in S.The Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft.

With an estimated duration of 25 days, the moon will arrive – this time – without a crew. There, the Orion spacecraft will travel to the Moon, orbit it, and return to Earth within 6 weeks.

After this first test and subsequent work, it is expected that if all goes well, the Artemis II mission can be carried out in 2023. This will be manned and will take man to the moon more than 50 years after the last visit.

However, in this second stage, humans will not set foot on the moon yet, for now they will be in orbit. It will be in 2025 with the Artemis III mission that humans will officially land on the Moon again.

According to NASA, this will be the first time a woman and a person of African descent will set foot on the moon in 2025.