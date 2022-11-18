NASA: In 60 years, the climate apocalypse will begin with indomitable hurricanes and hurricanes

The Container This Wednesday, November 16, an alarming report was published: Seen from space, Earth shows it The Arctic is warming up approx Four times faster than the rest of the planet – not twice as fast as was recently estimated.

And the fact that hurricanes, hurricanes, and tornadoes are getting stronger is also part of the same problem.

It should be clear that both Hurricanes, such as hurricanes and hurricanes It’s the same meteorological phenomenon: a storm is characterized by a closed cycle around a low-pressure center (a storm), causing strong winds and heavy rain. This storm receives a different name depending on where it occurs.

One of the last polar cyclones recorded by the NASA Earth Observatory.

When these storms occur in the northern sector of the Atlantic Ocean, in the Caribbean Sea and the northeastern sector of the Pacific Ocean, they are called “tornado” (The name owed to the deity of the inhabitants of the Caribbean, Hurricane, the god of evil). We are “Tornadoes” It occurs in the Pacific Northwest. s Tornadoesif it erupted above and below the equator in the western Pacific Ocean.

Worldwide, about 80 tropical cyclones form each year. However, there are also Arctic cyclones.

Climate apocalypse

in a job Container It was announced recently, and it is concluded that we must prepare for it Hurricane seasons increasingly threateninitially on the coasts of North America, but later it will also appear in other cold regions of the Arctic Ocean North Pole.

In other words, it will intensify over large areas of the northern hemisphere, at least according to the investigations that have been carried out and are continuing their course.

And those hurricanes and hurricanes will only get stronger as climate change continues.

NASA scientists expect that A Climate apocalypse It will start to set in in sixty years, as sea ice is lost, temperatures rise more quickly, and puffs of warmer, wetter air reach the Arctic.

Climate apocalypse. This is what an arctic hurricane looks like.

Indomitable Hurricanes

When you say, ‘Are hurricanes getting stronger? Meaning, “Will they be Class VI?” The answer in this case would be no. Because of the physics, tornadoes don’t reach more than a Fifth categorypredicts Dr. Chelsea Parker, director of the NASA Research Team.

“However, we see more and more Atlantic hurricanes each season reaching Category III, Category IV, or Category V levels than seasons 40 years ago,” adds Parker, associate research scientist at the Interdisciplinary Center for System Sciences. Earth (ESSIC).

A 2020 study published in the journal natureanalyzed the hurricanes that affected North America between 1967 and 2018 and agrees with Dr. Parker.

According to this work, in the 1960s, hurricanes lost 75 percent of their strength over a 24-hour period after hitting the onshore coast. That changed today, hurricane strength that normally makes landfall It drops by only 50 percent during the first day.

Tornadoes, tornadoes, and tornadoes are basically the same thing, but they change names depending on where they occur. In this photo, the Arctic Circle.

“there Great effect From Climate change. The hotter the water, the more powerful and energetic this system will be and its intensity will simply increase. Are hurricanes getting stronger? The answer to that would be yes. We are seeing more and more tropical cyclones become category three, four and five. So actually yeah, we’re seeing that change every chapter In recent years,” concludes Parker, who is also a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

In 60 years, terrible hurricanes and hurricanes

“The most dangerous storms will be for shipping activities, oil and gas exploration and extraction, fisheries and ecosystems, and Arctic biodiversity,” Parker adds.

“As the sea ice recedes, that opens up more space for these activities, but it may also come with more dangerous weather.”

Parker and his colleagues analyzed computer simulations of nine hurricanes that hit the Arctic in the past decade. for a better understanding future conditionsScientists have simulated an Arctic with much warmer temperatures and less ice cover.

Global Warming. The mother of all problems, because it raises the temperature of the water and accelerates its melting.

“When we add projected future climate change into a computer simulation, we really see amazing affiliate Tornadoes“, the expert predicts.

The team discovered that by the end of the century, V Not more than 60 years oldWind speeds for hurricanes can increase to 61.16 kilometers per hour more than current, depending on the characteristics of the storm and the environmental conditions in the area.

The most powerful hurricanes and indomitable winds

In addition, the maximum intensity of these storms can be up to 30% greater and they are likely to be accompanied by heavy rain. If hurricanes start raining in the spring, Sea ice may start to melt sooner Fewer will survive the summer thaw.

The east coast of the United States will suffer the first consequences of the resurgence of hurricanes in the Arctic.

East coast of the United States, Florida.

To provide a true basis for their models, Parker and colleagues compared their simulations with direct observations of some Arctic storms collected in 2020 by the international MOSAIC mission, Icebreaker sailing in the Arcticin the winter, with the latest scientific equipment.

“Normally we don’t have a lot of data from weather stations in the Arctic to be able to do that, so MOSAiC was a key part for us because we were able to use actual measurements to validate our model,” Parker said.

We can say we have simulation The current weather conditions for these hurricanes realistic And that we can trust what the model is doing.”

Scientists need more details about Arctic cyclones to make more accurate predictions about how storms will affect sea ice, which is already declining, over the next 50 years.

