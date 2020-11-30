Napoli finds the most accurate appreciation for Maradona by reversing his magic against Roma | Nikki Bandini | football

BBefore the start of the Napoli game against Roma on Sunday evening, their captain Lorenzo Insigne went on a lap from the San Paolo stadium, placing bouquets of flowers under the empty stands behind each goal. On Curva A hangs a banner prepared by fans to Diego Maradona: “Your death comes as a blow to the chest,” as reported. “Pain in the heart. Naples swears eternal love to you.”

These words were accompanied by a giant portrait of the late No. 10, wearing a Neapolitan shirt. At the far end hangs another drawing of Maradona’s face decorated with the words “King”.

A moment of silence was observed before kick-off, and the match was paused in the 10th minute until the two teams could deliver another 60 seconds of applause. Napoli were playing in a special blue and white striped ensemble, designed to pay homage to Maradona by Argentina. Earlier in the day, the mayor of Naples confirmed that this stadium would be renamed after the player.

Here she was a city in mourning, struggling to find the right way to bid farewell to a footballer who felt like a member of the family. For four days, fans would come to light a candle and pray in front of the iconic Maradona mural on Emmanuel de Dieu Avenue. On Sunday morning, Corrado Ferlaino, the man who signed him as president of Naples, made the pilgrimage there, followed by the great former Roma player Bruno Conte.

However, the true honor can only happen on the field. Maradona transcended football at Napoli, and his name became shorthand for exaggerated glamor in any context – even for those who had never seen him kick the ball. But we knew him through this sport. The free kick scored by Lorenzo Insigne after half an hour seemed to direct his talent. It was, as the club’s website later said, “not just a goal, it’s a quote.”

The angle of shooting was not attractive from outside the left corner of the Roma square, but Insigne hit the ball over a wall of two players quickly which did not give Antonio Merante any chance, as he beat the goalkeeper in his close position. Immediately, the striker turned around and sped 50 yards toward the bunker, and retrieved a shirt with the name Maradona on it. He kissed her again and again, before raising it in front of the cameras.

Premier Sports 📺

(PremierSportsTV) Lorenzo Insigne with an amazing free kick! 😱 What a way for a Napoli captain and local hero to pay homage to Maradona pic.twitter.com/O2fKqdwaxu



No player has felt this moment as strong as Insigne, the captain of Napoli and the only Neapolitan in their squad on Sunday evening. He said full time, “Our idol is gone, and it hurts.” “Today we wanted to put on a great show and get the right score for him and for this city that is suffering. It seemed like a difficult match for Napoli, against opponents who had gone through 16 league matches without a defeat. The league standings showed Roma one loss, but this was imposed on them as a penalty for an administrative error committed during Players scored a goalless draw against Verona at the start of the season They have won their last five matches with a aggregate of 15-1.

Meanwhile, Napoli lost to AC Milan in their last league match and were in danger of being cut off from the Serie A leaders group. They were missing the club’s signature record, Victor Osimin in attack and Timoe Bakayoko in midfield. Only Al Kharafi can find some positivity in the absence of the last player – he will be replaced on the side by Diego Deem, whose name was chosen by Maradona’s obsessive father.

Gennaro Gattuso questioned Napoli’s mentality after the defeat to Milan, saying his players had the talent to compete with anyone but not the killer’s instinct. He could not repeat those accusations on Sunday, as Napoli pressed in his favor ruthlessly once Insigne broke the impasse.

More goals were followed by Fabien Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano, with plenty of Maradona’s magic along the way. Mario Roy launched the attack that led to the second goal with a daring heel shot from the edge of the penalty area. Politano went on a solo slalom race between three defenders before rounding the keeper to fourth.

The Corriere dello Sport may have been swept away with a front-page headline declaring ‘Maradona won’. But those were goals, as Napolista put it, “with his style”, and possibly a team’s performance as well.





Napoli’s Dries Mertens scores the third goal against Roma. Photo: Siro de Luca / Reuters



One of the things popular among Maradona’s former teammates in Naples is how he will never reproach them for failing to meet his high standards, only encouraging them when they make a dirty touch or miss a pass. Words like these came to my mind when Gattuso mirrored their performance on Sunday, saying “I saw a team that helped himself, not a group of soccer players asking each other to waste.”

A manager is not someone who gets lost in emotion for long. During his post-match interview on Sky Sports, he redirected another question about Maradona into an answer about the ongoing pandemic. He said, “The air we breathe is sad, but now in my opinion, the city needs a good sense too. There are a lot of people without masks.”

“Maradona is a legend. Everyone in Naples knows who he is. But, at this moment, we must be smart, or we will pay all the consequences. I understand the affection, I understand the atmosphere. But I hope that tomorrow people will start doing what they should, because it is a shame,” The city is suffering a lot. “

Sign up for The Recap, our editors ’picks weekly email.



This fact was evident in the outdoors of the stands as Insigne went to lay the flowers before the game began. Perhaps there will be time for more honors, and a more collective celebration of Maradona’s talent and legacy, once spectators are allowed to return to the Serie A matches.

Hopefully, by then, Stadio San Paolo will be officially renamed. Italian law usually requires a person to be dead for 10 years before a group-owned facility can be named in their name, but the rule is expected to be waived as it was for some others.

It is also expected that a subway station near the ground will take the name Maradona. As the Mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistres, explained: “In this way, we can have another station dedicated to art.”