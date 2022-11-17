Nancy Pelosi will not be ambassador to Rome (for now). here because

Nancy Pelosi will not be ambassador to Rome (for now). here because

You will stay at home But he will not run again for the Democratic leadership. In recent days, her staff have dismissed her interest in becoming an ambassador to Italy

squeeze out Nancy Pelosi In the United States Congress: He will remain in the House of Representatives but will not run again for the Democratic leadership. She announced it herself today in a long speech that began by talking about her father, Thomas D’Alessandro Jr., post-WWII mayor of Baltimore and first member of the House of Representatives for 8 years, and her first trip to Washington.

Pelosi has made it clear that she will remain in Congress to represent San Francisco. In recent days, the staff has ruled out her desire to become the ambassador of Italy after some press articles. At least for now.

See also  Materials donated to deal with Covid-19 also arrive from Imperia (photo) - Sanremonews.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.