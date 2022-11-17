Nancy Pelosi will not be ambassador to Rome (for now). here because

You will stay at home But he will not run again for the Democratic leadership. In recent days, her staff have dismissed her interest in becoming an ambassador to Italy

squeeze out Nancy Pelosi In the United States Congress: He will remain in the House of Representatives but will not run again for the Democratic leadership. She announced it herself today in a long speech that began by talking about her father, Thomas D’Alessandro Jr., post-WWII mayor of Baltimore and first member of the House of Representatives for 8 years, and her first trip to Washington.

Take 10 minutes to watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announce that she is stepping down from the House Democratic Party leadership after nearly two decades. pic.twitter.com/WCIGqdbrVQ – recount November 17, 2022

Pelosi has made it clear that she will remain in Congress to represent San Francisco. In recent days, the staff has ruled out her desire to become the ambassador of Italy after some press articles. At least for now.