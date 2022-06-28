Nancy Pelosi in Rome. Photos with Mattarella and US ambassadors 06/28/2022

Nancy Pelosi In Rome to celebrate at Villa Taverna the United States Independence Day to be held on Thursday, June 30th. Speaker of the House of Representatives, a prominent advocate of the President’s Democratic Party Joe BidenPresident of the Republic Sergio Mattarella He met with three heads of American diplomatic missions in Rome: Cindy McCainAmbassador to United Nations Agencies. Joe DonnellyAmbassador of the Holy See. Thomas Smiththe chargé d’affaires of the Italian Embassy who is about to bid farewell to Rome, and make way for Sean CrowleyFormer Head of the Western European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (his profile is here).

Pelosi and Mattarella “reaffirmed the commitment of our two countries to support the Ukrainian people in their courageous struggle against the illegal aggression against [Vladimir] put it inalso by strengthening NATO and the Group of Seven,” the spokesperson said in note. We agreed on the importance of addressing the mounting costs of the Russian invasion and ensuring economic security on both sides of the Atlantic. I reiterated America’s appreciation of Italy’s 30,000 American soldiers and their families. During our discussion, we also talked about climate, in terms of protecting the planet, reducing dependence on Russian oil and gas and diversifying to do both.”

A visit to Rome is bound to fuel rumors about Khalifa Louis Eisenberg As ambassador in Italy. The role has been vacant since Eisenberg was appointed by the former president Donald TrumpHe left his position with a change of management, i.e. as of January last year. The last name in circulation is from Stephen Roberta former Wall Street banker very close to Nancy Pelosi, was summoned by the newspaper Axios.com. The decision was not heavy yet. How is that? “Partly because of the climate in Congress, we need a nomination who is able to get Senate confirmation without issues, and partly because the place might be warm for Nancy Pelosi, if she loses the election so hard. mid-term“, he wrote Republic On the days of the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington Mario Draghi.

On July 1, he will be the president of the chamber in Molise. He will visit Fornelli (Ezernia), the country from which his maternal grandparents immigrated to settle in the United States. He had expressed his desire to learn about his ancestral country in 2017, in response to a letter sent to him by Proloco di Fornelli. In recent days, the US Embassy in Italy has conducted an inspection to ensure maximum safety.

(Photo: Quirinale and Nancy Pelosi)