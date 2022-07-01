Nancy Pelosi in Fornelli, US spokeswoman finds her home: ‘It is an honor for us’

Morning strong feelings for stove Who welcomed the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in celebration Nancy Pelosi arrives in Molise to visit the place where her mother Annunziata Lombardi was born in 1909.

there The Third Office of the American State He arrived at the town in the province of Isernia at about 10.25 am with a crowd of 17 relatives among the children and grandchildren. Before the official visit, something unscheduled happened when the American delegation entered a bed and breakfast that particularly impressed Nancy Pelosi and her family, who also took the opportunity to stop by for a short while to relax.

Nancy Pelosi welcomed her Isernia Governor Gabriella Faramondi and the city’s mayor, Giovanni Tedeschi (our interview below), Who was honored and accompanied her on a private visit to the village of Fornelli. The Democrat was able to greet some distant relatives she enjoyed by exchanging a few words and showing them an old American newspaper and some old photos in moments of special emotion.

The delegation then moved to Via Lorelei where the presently uninhabited old house is where the mother of American politics was born in 1909, just 3 years before immigrating to the United States with her parents.

It’s a historic day for the small village of Isernia County, with a population of less than two thousand, where the mother of the US House Speaker was born. Annunziata Lombardi was born in the Via Lorelei in Fornelli March 1909. A ProLoco painting dedicated to Nancy Pelosi (also named after her mother) was pasted.

Below is Nancy Pelosi’s private visit The promise we made in summer 2017When the historian Luciano Maceo, who reconstructed the whole family tree, wrote to her to share in the discovery made, namely, that her maternal grandparents are from Fornelli and that her mother was born in the village of Molise. “I have just returned from my trip to Italy – in response to the call in August 2017, when I was a member of the United States House of Representatives in California – and I was very pleased to receive the letter regarding my origins. Thank you for sending me the information about my great-grandfather Nicola Lombardi. It was really interesting to read her writing Wonderful on the envelope and seeing the pictures of the house. I appreciate the extensive research you’ve done on my family’s relationships with Fornelli, which I hope to visit soon.” That day has come.

Nancy Pelosi’s maternal grandparents were from Fornelli. Nicola Lombardi was born in 1878 to Giovanni Lombardi and Antonita Petrarcha. During his return to Italy before leaving for the United States, his five children were born, all in the village of Molise. Among them is Annunziata Lombardi, born in 1909, who immigrated to America when she was three years old. In 1928 he married Thomas J. D’Alessandro, also of Italian descent and specifically from Abruzzo, elected mayor of Baltimore in 1947. From that union five children were born including Nancy, who married Paul Pelosi, a well-known businessman in Trinity. Washington in the university period. After visiting Fornelli, Nancy Pelosi will go to Montenerodomo, Chieti Province, the home country of D’Alessandro’s great-grandfather.