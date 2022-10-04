Named ‘Best Big City in America’ for the sixth year in a row – NBC Chicago

Chicago is No. 1…again!

Condé Nast Traveler named Chicago “Best Large City in America – once again – as part of the magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The award has been consecutively presented to Chicago since 2017.

According to Choose Chicago, the victory made history. “No other city has been voted the Best Big City in America more than three times in a row in the 35-year history of these awards,” a statement read.

“There are many reasons why Chicago is the best big city in America,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in the statement. “We have world-class restaurants, world-class hotels and meeting spaces, cultural institutions and entertainment venues that rival the best in the world, and diverse, vibrant neighborhoods that ensure there is something for every visitor.”

When it comes to visitors, Choose Chicago’s 2022 summer tourism data shows that leisure and business travel is approaching “full return” to 2019 levels.

The agency says demand for hotel rooms during the summer months exceeded 3 million room nights, “nearly 90% of summer 2019 levels.”

The demand for hotel rooms for groups, which includes large conferences and meetings, has also surged beyond summer 2019 levels, according to the statement.

But it’s not just tourism numbers. Ratings are chosen by over 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers.

The magazine notes that “a world-class destination known for its stunning architecture, world-class museums, illustrious chefs, and huge beer scene, it will take several repeat visits to complete your must-do list.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker echoed that sentiment, noting in a statement that “Chicago has it all: stunning lakes, extraordinary architecture, world-class museums, the friendliest people you’ll ever meet, and yes, the best pizza too.”

Chicago also recently ranked higher than New York and Los Angeles in the country’s list of the best “foodie cities”, with one city and one restaurant earning a spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 “Best of the Best” list.

Rounding out the magazine’s list of the best major cities are:

2 Honolulu

3 San Diego

4 Nashville

5 New York

6 Boston

7 San Francisco

8 New Orleans

9 Washington, DC

10 Seattle