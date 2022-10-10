Nakagami is still out and will be replaced in Australia





Takaaki Nakagami He fell to the ground after touching him Marc Marquez On the first lap of the motorcycle race Aragon Grand PrixPlayed on September 18th. The next morning, in Barcelona, ​​he underwent surgery on two fingers of his right hand, and in the afternoon, he traveled to Japan, his country. There he kept a busy schedule of events and completed the jackpot, but not before leaving really painful pictures in each session with gloves on and off. Nakagami Finally finished the race and after consulting a specialist, The decision was made to have surgery again to perform a skin graft and help close the wounds on his fourth and fifth fingers, the following Friday, September 23, precisely when Thai Grand PrixAn event he did not participate in.

After a week without competition, the Japanese sprinter was expected to appear this weekend in Australia, but this Monday LCR-Honda It was announced on social media that Nakagamki would be out for another week and not travel to Phillip Island.

“After the Japanese doctor, I had another operation on my fingers and they are getting better, but I still had some trouble picking up some things,” he explains. Nakagami In the team statement.

“I feel fine, no pain, but the doctor advised me to rest for at least two more weeks, which means I will miss the Australian GP. Next Monday I have another medical to remove the stitches and after that we will decide if I can run in Malaysia Nagashima San and my team all the best at Phillip Island.”

As already happened in Thailand, compatriot Tetsuta Nagashima (30 years old) will replace Taka in controls RC213V for Team Honda Satellite, and this is the third consecutive Grand Prix in Class 1, which he made his racing debut in Japan as a Wild HRC.

In the race in which I was held MotegiNagashima crashed 15 laps from the end, while in Buriramin the declared test in wet and complex conditions, the Kanagawa I managed to cross the finish line 22, 51 seconds behind the winner, Miguel Oliveiraand before Luca Marinawho fell, managed to pick up the bike and finish two laps behind the Portuguese.

At the weekend in Australia, what to expect is the return of the 2020 world champion, Joan MirWho after missing the races Aragon (withdrew after FP3)Japan and Thailand, announced that it will return to the blue GSX-RR on Friday in Phillip Island.