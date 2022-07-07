MXGP updates the calendar and announces a new event venue in Finland

Download the audio player

The organizers Infront Moto Racing, along with Lahti Events Ltd have officially announced it MXGP Chose an alternate location to host Finnish Grand Prix August 13th and 14th.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Iitti-KymiRing, will return to the old favorite of fans and drivers alike: the track. Vauhtipuisto in Hevinka.

MXGP They visited Hyvinkää in 2014, with Cairoli and Herlings leaving their names in gold letters at the MXGP and MX2. However, since the fall of 2017, the venue has been renovated in order to bring diversity and interest to the rink.

Hyvinkää is a town located about 50 kilometers from the capital Helsinki and has been a part of the World Motocross Championship since its debut in 1965. Among its historic winners are riders such as Sylvain Gibors, Harry Everts and Kees van der Hey, Dave Strijbos, Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings.

This place, close to the capital, has its main square, as well as an enduro road and a fast track, making it a dreamland for any motorcycle enthusiast!

The official announcement has once again tweaked its calendar, which currently consists of the next seven races remaining in the year. Thus, the next date will take place on July 17 in the Czech Republic (Loket), which opens the way for the Belgian MXGP at the emblematic Lommel circuit.

For the last time, the MXoN (Motocross of Nations) will compete next September at the United States circuit.

