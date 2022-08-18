Musk talks about freedom, but he writes for those who exercise censorship

The Tesla CEO, a champion of pluralism, spoke about space and technology in the monthly magazine run by the Cybersecurity Agency referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

He wants to buy Twitter because “the freedom of expression square is the foundation of a functioning democracy.” He then writes an editorial for the Chinese Communist Party magazine run by the Internet Censorship and Monitoring Agency. There is something a little contradictory about it Elon Musk. Great visionaries may have a certain mindset, but the name of the founder of Tesla on a press apparatus run by the CCP, which is the political formation of Xi Jinping China’s leadership, not exactly the best example of popular sovereignty, is a bit contradictory.

Monthly, founded as new modesIt was renamed earlier this year Chinese cyberspace. It is managed by the China Cyberspace Administration (Cac), which since 2013 has been tasked with enforcing policies regarding online content, user data and digital security. Musk signed a piece on a number last July. Yang LiuA reporter for the official China News Agency (Xinhua) provided an English translation of the South African-born director’s article in a post in his newsletter, Substack Beijing Channel.

In the article, Musk wrote that the magazine invited him to share “his thoughts on seeing technology and humanity.” He then described technology used by the companies he owns, from Tesla to SpaceX, that he believes can “help create a better future for humanity.” He then cited some of his goals as examples of the kind of technology his companies can create, starting with a “self-sufficient city on Mars, a way humans can integrate with artificial intelligence.” Musk also pointed to human-like robots that “people may be able to buy in less than a decade.”

Space, robotics and artificial intelligence. In short: it’s the musk we know. What seems at least strange is that a champion of free speech (at least that’s how he defines himself) who intends to pay Twitter $44 billion in the name of pluralism, at some point starts writing for a member magazine. Which has implemented a number of policies that have been enacted to censor and restrict online views, including a request to Apple to remove the popular Quran app from the Chinese App Store. Why did he do this? Did Tesla fall? Not right.

Liu, in his newsletter, defined the article as a “smart move” by Musk, allowing him “to seize the opportunity to showcase his companies’ technological prowess to Chinese officials and the public.” “I hope that Chinese partners who want to accelerate the world’s transition to energy will join us in exploring clean energy, artificial intelligence, human-machine cooperation, and space exploration to create a future worth waiting for,” Musk wrote. A softer attitude towards the Chinese government than the US authorities, which he has repeatedly accused of obstructing the business interests of his companies. Freedom of speech, democracy and pluralistic thinking. But business is business.