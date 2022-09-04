Musical Experience – Rapottenstein: A room full of sounds

A music museum? There is a lot already, isn’t it? But nothing like that. The “Temple of Sound” has been running in Rappottenstein since the beginning of June. Co-initiator and artistic director Günter Rabel describes it as “the first and only museum of electro-acoustic music”.

From the outside, the “temple” looks like an ordinary factory building, but whoever dares to enter finds himself in a different world. 20 speakers distributed throughout the room play music around the clock. The audio installation is open 24 hours a day and can be entered at any time for free.

Rhythmic beats, soft at first, then rising more and more. It seems familiar at first. However, suddenly, all the elements that somehow set the tempo disappear in one fell swoop. A voice follows a floating in the center and its effects flow from all sides, sometimes like strumming, sometimes like percussion instruments. The energy accumulates until thunder, and then suddenly calms down again.

This was just an attempt to describe electro-acoustic music, which in itself is an almost impossible task. So the experimental music genre isn’t really heard on the radio and far from the mainstream. Guaranteed no music for everyone. However, if you participate, music can take you into a previously unknown world.

“But I do not want to attract a special audience to the Temple of Sound. Everyone should be able to experience this wonderful music ”, confirms initiator Günter Rabel. Wahl-Rapppottensteiner is a veteran of the Austrian electro-acoustic scene and has been writing music in this style since the 1970s.

Rabl: “Entering a new area in Rappottenstein.”

He currently runs the “Electric Orpheus Academy”, with which he often organizes electric concerts. With the Temple of Sound it is now breaking new ground. “So far I have only worked in concerts. This is my first audio installation now,” he explains. At the same time, it is also a museum, but somewhat different from other representatives. “When you hear about a music museum, you might first think that some Beethoven piano is on display. But in the Temple of Sound, it’s only about the music and the visual impressions of the room.”

The scene of the event is a factory hall on the Jungwirth concrete works site at the foot of Rappottenstein Castle. The hall was renovated and redecorated, including the tinted windows. The occurrence of light is also important for the right atmosphere. However, the main focus is the large speakers, which are distributed over the entire room. “We also curated each piece specifically for the space,” says Rebel. Anyone who knows music only in stereo will be surprised when it comes out sound on all sides across ten channels.

Midnight: Many people enjoy the Music Museum

The program consists of a selection of the leading works of electro-acoustic music from around the world over the past 70 years. The oldest piece dates back to 1956 and was part of the soundtrack for the science fiction film Forbidden Planet.

The program lasts exactly 24 hours and is linked to the daily routine. So if you want to hear Günter Rabel’s “Etude in Grau,” you have to be in “The Temple” at 2:24 a.m. In fact, there were quite a few visitors who showed up to the sound installation in the middle of the night. In this way, visits and their time can also be measured.

“There are people who come at four in the morning,” Rabel confirms. Since its opening in early June, more than 1,000 people have visited the Temple of Sound, which the art director is very satisfied with. Since the room is free to access at all times, damage has already been done. Vandals had dented one of the loudspeakers.

The Temple of Sound is open until the end of September. Then there is the winter holidays. The hall cannot be heated which is detrimental to sensitive technology. The plan is scheduled to reopen in May 2023 with a new program. Rabl also wants to add a few little things in order to make a truly museum out of the sound installation.

Music of the Future: Shop and Infopoint

An information point with information about the “Temple” will still be missing. This can happen with the establishment of a coffee shop with a CD store. But this is still a long way off and will take at least another two years. One can be curious.