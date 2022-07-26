Music For Uncertain Times 2022 brings Italian heritage to the world: Revenews

Contemporary Italian duets with international pop music on a three-episode journey telling the world about the beauty of our artistic heritage.

Italian artistic beauty meets music thanks to Music for Uncertain TimesIt is a project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the advancement of Italian culture in the world. The initiative, which was launched on June 21, 2022, has already reached every continent. From Canada to Singapore, from the United States to Belgium, from France to AustraliaEpisodes available on the website: Italian and foreign It evoked countries and cultures that are geographically distant from each other.

The unpublished duets of some of the heroes of the contemporary music scene have made Italian music and travel the beauty of our artistic heritage. The new version of Music for Uncertain Times In fact, involved Colabas and Dimartino with Anna MinaAnd the Samuel with Jeremiah Freights (The Lumineers) H Gaia with Lous and Yakuza.

Picture HF4 Picture HF4

a trip Music for Uncertain Times in three stages

The voices of the film’s protagonists marry, creating the most exciting soundtrack for unique architectural contexts that find new celebration in the notes. The trip starts from Turin, where Samuel and Jeremiah Frites present a special edition of InsteadFrom Samuel’s album with Bandakadabra. The chosen location is Dancing Le Roi, a favorite destination for the stars of the 60s, with its eclectic detailing that Carlo Molino desired.

So we continue with Bologna. Here, Gaia, Lous, and Yakuza sing I fell in love with you By Luigi Tinco accompanied by strings and guitar. The backdrop is the most valuable and well-preserved private theater in an 18th century villa found in Europe. Finally, he heads to the Kursaal Santalucia Theater in Bari, chosen by Collabes and Dimartino with Anna Mina. they sing together Lightweight musicwhich Anna herself achieved in Spain also from Ana Mena.

Picture HF4

Read also: – Tommaso Paradiso and Lunima del Jazz open the Music Without Borders Festival

Music for Uncertain Times he is Project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation To promote Italian culture in the world Through music and creativity. The idea was prepared by Andrea Lai, directed by Francesco Coppola, and realized in cooperation with the region of Puglia, the region of Piedmont and the region of Emilia-Romagna, and with the support of the municipality of Bologna.

Picture HF4