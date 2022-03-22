Munich Fitness Coach vs. World Superstar: Zoff between SIA and Sia | regional

World star vs fitness coach. Munich and Australia. Sports vs. Music – This Zoff is one of a kind.

Munich – SIA: Three letters caused real problems and lawyers’ work! But with a really nice ending…

sequentially: When Munich fitness trainer Schugufa Issar Amerchel (33), SIA for short, wanted to patent her name logo in the EU and USA, a lawsuit from Australian singer Sia flapped in her home.

The giant pop hitter wanted to ban the fitness trainer from continuing to use and operate under the “SIA” moniker and tagline. But since Sia and her lawyers considered the absence of the fighter Amershall. This did not give up and eventually got him a comparison.

Sia Furler is one of the most successful singers in the world. Pop songs include “Chandelier” and “Titanium” Photo: imago / Zuma Press

Sia Furler is one of the most successful singers in the world. Pop hits include “Chandelier” or “Titanium,” released by Sia with French DJ and producer David Guetta. Chandelier’s video alone has been clicked more than 2.47 billion times on YouTube.

SIA is not intimidated by world stars

“When I first read the suit, I didn’t know who Sia was. Then I did some research on the internet and after the first few searches I felt like, damn, she’s a real star.”

► The singer’s lawyers have asked the fitness coach to stop performing and work under her name. “This could have been utter ruin for me. I have made a name for myself as an SIA member, and as an entrepreneur, I have invested a lot of money in my own business and app in recent years.”

In 2019, Amerchel launched Travelletics, the first aircraft sports app – under the name SIA Photo: Traveletics

Amersheel is originally from Afghanistan. When she started her own business in Munich in 2017, she quickly became known as the first Afghani fitness trainer in the state capital (BILD reported).

In 2019, it launched Traveletics, the first aircraft sports app. All under the name “SIA”. “If I had succumbed to the lawsuit, I would have had to start everything over from scratch: my website, my app. It would have involved a lot of money.”

Patents in Switzerland: leverage and solution to legal dispute

Sia is at home in music, SIA in sports – there really is no competition. But the singer’s lawyers did not want to get involved and stuck with her: SIA should give up her name.

But Amershall also remained steadfast. “It was like David versus Goliath and actually I didn’t have a chance, but at the same time I also said to myself: These are my initials, this is my name. I won’t let that ban me. There has to be a solution.”

The solution lies in Switzerland. The original SIA in Munich had already patented its name in 2019 as part of its Travelletics app – but not singer Sia. So the singer should not present herself as Sia in Switzerland.

► This is how the patent in Switzerland became a means of pressure on the pop star and his lawyer, who then agreed to a deal: singer Sia is allowed to appear under her name in Switzerland, in exchange for allowing the fitness coach to appear in the European Union and the USA as SIA.

Ammarshall to Bild: “I am very happy with the solution, and I am always happy to settle anything peacefully.”