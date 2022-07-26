Multiple pension funds with mixed results so far in July: two of them incur losses | Economie

So far in 2022, negative results have been seen for all multiple funds, with the exception of E.

The multi-fund pension fund – with stake values ​​at 24 – has reported mixed results so far in July.

most dangerous chests, A and B, record gains of 0.29% and 0.28% respectively, while Fund C, with medium risk, represents a decrease of -0.05%.

The most conservative get mixed results, with a -0.02% loss for D and a 0.32% rise for E.

According to a prospectus from the consulting firm Ciedess, the factors that influenced the results were “the ongoing uncertainty in the markets due to the coronavirus, monkey poxThe The conflict between Russia and Ukraine And fears of a global recession, in addition to inflationary pressures and political uncertainty at the local level.

Meanwhile, so far in 2022 (January-July) Negative results were observed for all multiple bins, except for E.

Funds A and B posted a variance of -12.71% and -9.49%, respectively, while fund C presented a variance of -6.66% and D of -0.97%. While E is the only one reporting a gain of 4.26%.

What happened to the markets in July

According to Sidis, the monthly (July) result of multiple funds A and B is mainly explained by Change in prices of variable income instruments.

Externally, mixed results are observed in the main international indicators, supplemented by Dollar Rise; While a profit is recorded at the local level.

Likewise, markets remain affected by the epidemic (highlighting the virus eradication strategy in China) and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where Inflationary pressures have raised interest rates in most countries And the emergence of fears of an eventual global recession.

At the national level, the central bank intervention due to the rising dollar.

The advisor said that the performance of the more conservative funds “D” and “E” is explained by the results of investments in domestic debt securities and the performance of foreign fixed income instruments.

“Externally, there is a positive contribution from international fixed income, At the local level, a decrease in the interest rates on medium and long-term fixed income instruments in UF was observed.pointed out.