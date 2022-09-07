MSD Group is pleased to commence construction of the new site in Lucerne

pts20220907011 Company / Economy

MSD Group (Merck Sharp & Dohme) celebrated the groundbreaking of the new quarter at the Rösslimatt site in Lucerne with SBB and its partners today. After completion, there will be 650 employees from three of the five previous branches of MSD Switzerland. Modern buildings aim to promote an integrated, sustainable way of working and synergies.

MSD is pleased to participate in the groundbreaking today of the centrally located district of Rösslimatt, which is being built near the train station, adjacent to the new site of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. On 15,000 square meters of leased land area, MSD will in the future combine three of five locations and thus 650 workplaces, with the option to expand up to 850 workplaces, under one common address. With reference to a planned completion in 2025, MSD Lucerne remains willfully loyal. Because the city and the canton have been supporting MSD for nearly 60 years in a stable and reliable environment. A valuable prerequisite for achieving the company’s goal of using the latest science to save and improve lives worldwide.

With this move, MSD not only provides new impetus for more intense collaboration between teams, but also expands existing synergies. Dr. explains. Anas Hermann, Managing Director of MSD Switzerland, “Rösslimatt, with its modern spatial concept, will enable us to truly live this into our daily work – such as flexible and hybrid team-based work. The company’s new headquarters for Swiss and regional business will also enhance our reputation as the best employer in Switzerland and beyond the region. and aims to attract more innovative and curious minds,” Hermann continues.

An important aspect of the rental decision in the new location is also the issue of sustainability. MSD wants to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for individuals and society through a sense of responsibility. It is therefore of paramount importance that Roslimat is certified as a 2,000 Watt Area under Development, among other things, and is therefore committed to extremely high standards of sustainability applicable to the entire project lifecycle, from planning through construction to completion. to playback. In addition to the sustainable management of real estate during construction, optimizing the use of resources in the workplace, energy savings, and environmentally friendly mobility after moving to the future site also plays an important role for MSD. Thanks to the optimal connection with the train station and the city center, the best conditions are provided here.

The Rösslimatt district aims to serve as a center for science, research and creativity. “We are convinced that there will be a variety of synergies beyond company boundaries in the future. We are delighted that MSD will move into the heart of the Rösslimatt region and thus become part of this innovative and vibrant region,” says Government Council Member Fabian Peter, Head of Construction, Environment and Economics.

About MSD Merck and Sharp & Dohme

At MSD Merck, Sharp & Dohme, better known as Merck & Co, Inc. of Rahway, NJ, USA In the United States and Canada, we are united in our goal: to harness the power of cutting-edge research to transform lives over the world for conservation and improvement. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the discovery and development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the world’s leading research-intensive biopharmaceutical company – and today we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative healthcare solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of disease in humans and animals. We encourage a diverse and inclusive global workforce and act responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and societies. For more information, please visit the website https://www.msd.com And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

MSD Merck and Sharp & Dohme in Switzerland

In Switzerland, MSD Merck and Sharp & Dohme employ about 1,000 people in five locations in the cantons of Lucerne and Zurich. On our site in Zurich, at “The Circle”, we operate the newly opened Global Innovation and Development Center. Our main therapeutic areas are oncology, infectious diseases, immunology and diabetes. We also have a wide range of vaccines to prevent diseases in children, teens and adults. MSD has one of the largest clinical research programs and Switzerland participates in more than 30 clinical studies each year. At our site in Schachen, we manufacture medicines for global clinical studies and operate a forensic laboratory. MSD also has local responsibility for the community and has been involved in “Trend Days Health Lucerne” and the Allianz Health Competence for years. In 2022, MSD was awarded the “Top Employer Switzerland” award for the tenth time in a row.

