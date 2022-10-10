Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Streams on Netflix: Plot and Trailer

Written and directed by John Lee HancockAnd the Mr. Harrigan’s phone It is a 2022 movie Dramatic horror leading to the screen Mr. Harrigan’s phoneThe story of the master of horror King Stephen.

produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Bloom And the Carla Hackensee the movie Jayden Martellthe American actor known for playing the role of Bill in He. She And the Information technology – second semesterin the role of the hero.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Story

In a small town, young Craig (Jaden Martell) meets Mr. Harrigan, an elderly and lonely billionaire (Donald Sutherland), and the two form an unlikely friendship built on a shared love of books and reading. When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig discovers that all has not gone with him and realizes that he can communicate strangely with his friend in the grave via his iPhone. The history of supernatural formation shows that some bonds never dissolve.

Mr. Harrigan’s phone on Netflix

Mr. Harrigan’s phone Available now on Netflix.

If you are wondering How much does Netflix cost and streaming prices for TV series and movies On the popular platform, read our dedicated article instead: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

would like to see Netflix and Sky together? By getting a subscription to Sky Q You can access all the content on the streaming platform and Sky TV titles in one place. See also The fast rapper mourns the tragic death of his son, days after sending support to a former bandmate who lost his child Try Sky and Netflix together The offer is also valid for those who already have an active Netflix and/or Sky subscription. You can choose how to watch Sky Q online (without a dish) or via satellite.

Mr. Harrigan’s phone trailer

Cast Mr. Harrigan’s phone

In the cast Mr. Harrigan’s phone We find: