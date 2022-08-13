Movie release date confirmed on Netflix for Italy – Nerd4.life

Netflixdirectly through his own app, confirmed the Italian release date of the film Unknown, a feature film based on the Naughty Dog games. History is August 26, 2022 for Italy.

Uncharted has already been available for a few weeks in the US on Netflix and we’ve been waiting for the Italian release date. there Official description of the movie On Netflix it reads: “Cunning treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his rebellious mentor Sully embark on a perilous adventure in search of Magellan’s lost gold.”

Unknown It lasts 1 hour 56 minutes. The film was released in Italian cinemas in February 2022. The film is a kind of new story of the origins of Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the games. In this version, the treasure hunter is still a thief and meeting Sully will give him the opportunity to become the man we all know, as well as search for his missing brother.



Unknown

Uncharted is Directed by Robin Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom…). Nathan Drake plays Tom Holland (Spider-Man), while Mark Wahlberg plays Sully. Sophia Ali plays Chloe Fraser, while Antonio Banderas plays the main antagonist, Moncada.