Moveilio – A somewhat different space in Adligenswil

Yoga, back and trampoline courses

At home at Sagihof 11 in Adligenswil, you can see people moving around behind the windows. Either jump on a trampoline, or in a relaxed position, or in strengthening positions. Something is going on in Moveilio, in the studio with a great view!

Heidi Forster, BGB motion teacher and owner of the Moveilio motion studio, has been offering motion courses in her studio for many years. Moveilio is a matter of the heart. “Here you can enjoy exercise, fitness and relax in a quiet location overlooking Mount Pilatus!” She is excited about her room. Information about her back fitness, aerobic yoga, trampoline fitness, and yoga classes is available on her website.

Moveilio الحركة Motion Workshop

Heidi Forster

Sagehof 11

6043 Adligenswil

079 432 89 94

[email protected]

www.atelierfuerbewegung.ch

BGB & Spiraldynamik® specialist back trainer, Priska Bachmann, is also enthusiastic about the studio: “It’s a great place for strength and perfect for exercise and sports.” Under the name Feel the Balance, she teaches back and fascia training as well as trampoline and fitness courses at Moveilio. The focus is on strength, movement, and body awareness, including spiral dynamics.

Back fascia training:

Wednesday, 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Thursday, 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, 8:45 AM – 9:45 AM

Fitness training on the trampoline:

Thursday, 6.45pm – 7.45pm

Trampoline back training:

Friday, 10 AM – 11 AM

feel balanced

Prisca Bachmann

079508 73 46

[email protected]

www.feel-the-balacne.ch

Inside Yoga by Jacorine Meier, an in-house yoga teacher, can also be found at Moveilio. The indoor yoga style is modern and lively. The focus is on healthy body alignment, based on a modern understanding of anatomy. Their 60+ yoga courses are specifically designed for people who don’t want to overburden themselves, but still want to get in a lot of movement.

inside yoga

Monday, 8:15 PM – 9:15 PM

Friday, 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

Yoga 60+

Tuesday, 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

space flow

Jakurin Meyer

079678 86 88

[email protected]

www.spaceflow.ch