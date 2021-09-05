Mountain bike in Linzerheide – empty after a bad flaw next to the podium – sport

World champion Evie Richards wins the cross-country race in Linzerheide.

Sina Fry missed her first place on the podium at the World Cup due to a glitch on the last lap.

Nothing came of the first World Cup podium in cross-country Sina Fry. It seemed so until shortly before the end. In the last 5 laps, the girl from Zurich took third place, with a reserve of close to 20 seconds in fourth.

But then the Olympic silver medalist complained that the rear tire was punctured and had to change the wheel. So she had to let Swedes Jenny Resveds and French Luana Lecomte pass about two kilometers from the finish. In the end, Frei took “only” fifth place and tears instead of the podium.

“I’m so disappointed that it wasn’t enough,” Frey said at the end. “It meant a lot to me to be on the podium for the first time in front of a local audience.”

Lecompte holds the World Cup

World Champion Evie Richards (GBR) took the win with a solid performance in the second half of the race. Second place goes to Rebecca McConnell from Australia. Lecomte (fourth) had to concede defeat for the first time this season. But she secured an overall World Cup win early on.

Alexandra Keeler came in seventh and was the second best Swiss woman. Linda Endergand took ninth place. Olympic champion Yolanda Nef couldn’t keep up with the best. The St. Gallen woman turned 25 years old.



