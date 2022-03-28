Motorsports | Formula 1: Mercedes crash – the Formula 1 giant has no chance

Status: 03/28/2022 11:31 AM

After two races into the new Formula 1 season, one thing is certain: Mercedes has lost contact with Red Bull and Ferrari. The team talks openly about the issues – improvement doesn’t seem to be in sight (yet).

When Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc had another thrilling duel for the lead in the final laps of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton finished 10th, more than a minute behind. “Is there a benefit from this position?” Hamilton contacted his race engineer Peter Bonnington.

However, what seemed like a joke to observers is a bitter reality for Mercedes in this Formula 1 season. The ex-dominant leads behind him. Summing up the current situation, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says: “The race has shown what we stand for. The differences in performance in qualifying and in the race are clearly the same.”

Wolff: “We still have a lot of work to do”

He also spoke obliquely of Saturday’s disaster for seven-time world champion Hamilton, who failed spectacularly in the first qualifying division – finishing 16th on the field. This did not lead to a tactical error or misfortune. Hamilton didn’t have enough speed to keep up. “The balance in the car wasn’t right,” the Briton later said. “The experiment didn’t work,” Wolf added.

Already in the second racing weekend of the year, the multi-manufacturer world champion sees himself having to try special things on the inferior car. “We know we still have a lot of work to do to fight at the top.” Red Bull Motorsport Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko doesn’t think Mercedes can really catch up: “They’re half a second slower. They might be able to solve their problems. But I don’t see that at the moment at the race distance.”

Obviously, the third force is the strongest in the field

Red Bull and Ferrari dominate the season so far. At the start in Bahrain, Mercedes took third place with a clear lead. George Russell also rose to this prominence in Saudi Arabia, getting the most out of the car with a 5th place finish. The fact that Hamilton earned at least one point out of 15th on the grid is at least a small success. More points could have been scored with a little luck during the Safety Car periods.

However, it was not possible to overtake Haas on the road, which Kevin Magnussen (ninth place) put him in the points again. “I couldn’t keep up with Haas in the end,” Hamilton said. Three weeks ago you thought this was a joke – today it is the bitter truth.

Hamilton himself had already grabbed attention during the final driving tests in Bahrain with his statement that his team would not be fighting for victories for the time being. The start of the season showed, some predicted, that it wasn’t a bluff. It is clear that Mercedes has not only problems with the new aerodynamics – the appearance of the cars has been completely revised – but also with the engine. Remarkably, those teams powered by Mercedes are placed at the end of the field: Williams, Aston Martin and even McLaren.

Two weeks to work on the car

The Toto Wolff team has just under two weeks to go until the next race in Australia. Formula 1 returns to Australia on April 10. “We have a lot of work to do really, but we’re a great team,” says Hamilton, who actually seems upbeat and not bitter. Given Red Bull’s double failure in Bahrain, driver and team ratings are still within acceptable limits for the Silver Arrows.

But if there is no improvement soon, Red Bull and Ferrari are pulling out – and Mercedes will only play a supporting role for the first time in nine years.

Source: sportschau.de