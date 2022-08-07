Motorcycle: Bagnaia also hits at Silverstone

Unlucky luck It was Johann Zarko who slipped away from pole position in the lead, and he has to wait for his first MotoGP win. Championship leader and world champion Fabio Quartaro finished eighth on Yamaha, but boosted his lead over second-placed Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) to 22 points to take the Spaniard to ninth.

Bagnaia, who also recently won Assen but has already taken four retirements this season, is now 49 points less than Quartararo. “I think this is my best win ever,” said the 25-year-old Italian, who entered the summer break with a double win. The next race will be on August 21 at the Red Bull Circuit in Spielberg.

British Grand Prix at Silverstone