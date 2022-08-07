Motorcycle: Bagnaia also hits at Silverstone

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, and with his fourth win of the season, he made his way to third place in the championship standings. In the race, the Italian worked his way up from fifth on the grid to the front and beat Spaniard Maverick Vinales (+0.426) in Aprilia and fellow brand Jack Miller (+0.614) of Australia.

Unlucky luck It was Johann Zarko who slipped away from pole position in the lead, and he has to wait for his first MotoGP win. Championship leader and world champion Fabio Quartaro finished eighth on Yamaha, but boosted his lead over second-placed Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) to 22 points to take the Spaniard to ninth.

Bagnaia, who also recently won Assen but has already taken four retirements this season, is now 49 points less than Quartararo. “I think this is my best win ever,” said the 25-year-old Italian, who entered the summer break with a double win. The next race will be on August 21 at the Red Bull Circuit in Spielberg.

MotoGP (22 laps = 118 km):
1. Francesco Bagnaia He. She ducati 40: 10260
2. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia + 0.426
3. Jack Miller Outside ducati 0.614
4. Enea Bastianini He. She ducati 1,651
5. Jorge Martin ESP ducati 1750
6. Miguel Oliveira POR KTM 2727
7. Alex Rains ESP suzuki 3,021
VIII. Fabio Quartaro FR Yamaha 3819
9. Alex Espargaro ESP Aprilia 3,958
10 Marco Besecki He. She ducati 6646

Among others: Johann Zarco (France / Ducati), Joan Mir (Spain / Suzuki)

