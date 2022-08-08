MotoGP World Championships at Silverstone: German duo without points

Rui Vieira/AFP/DBA Moto2 race winner: Spain’s Augusto Fernandez celebrates the trophy on the podium.

Rui Vieira/AFP/DBA Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia (M) celebrates on the podium with second place Maverick Vinales (left) of Spain and third place Jack Miller of Australia.

Jan Weetas / dpa / file photo Archive – Eighth place overall after twelve races: Marcel Schrötter.

Silverstone – German motorcyclists have seen a weekend in use at the British Grand Prix. Stefan Bradel and Marcel Schrötter failed to collect any points in the 12th Grand Prix of the season at Silverstone.

Schrotter was on his way to a top 15 result in the Moto2 race, but crashed on the penultimate lap. In the overall standings, the 29-year-old Bavarian has lost one place and is now eighth. Spaniard Augusto Fernandez won the race in England and is the only captain in the world championship after his fourth victory of the season.

In the MotoGP race, Stefan Bradel ended up out of points with his Honda, as in all pre-season races, represented by former Spanish world champion Marc Marquez. The 32-year-old Zalinger finished 19th, 28.7 seconds behind Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who won the first class in his Ducati. Frenchman Fabio Quartaro finished eighth and defended his lead in the general classification.

The 2022 MotoGP season will continue in two weeks. Then the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg as part of the World Championship programme.