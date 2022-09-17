MotoGP: Bagnaia starts at Aragon from Pole

Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia took pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz on Saturday. The Ducati rider was the fastest with a time of 1:46.069 and his fellow brand mates Jack Miller of Australia and compatriot Ina Bastianini went down to the other places. World Championship leader Fabio Quartaro of France set the sixth fastest time in his Yamaha.

Bajnaya, who will run his 15th of 20 world championship races on Sunday as captain for the fifth time this season, remains the measure of all things for now. Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Italian celebrated his fourth straight win at the San Marino GP in Misano and cut the gap to Quartararo in the overall standings to 30 points.

“I’ve never managed such a perfect lap here before. I’m really, really satisfied, it wasn’t from his own record the year before,” said Bagnaia, who, like his teammates Miller and Bastianini, fell below his own record of the year before (1:46.322). Saturday could end better.” “We are very strong, but so is Fabio (Quartararo, note) of course. But starting from the beginning is definitely an advantage.”

Guevara leads the field of Moto3

In the Moto3 class, championship leader Izan Guevara (GasGas) took first place. The Spaniard shares the front row with Japan’s Ayomo Sasaki (Husqvarna) and fellow KTM driver Daniel Holgado. World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez was the fastest in the Moto2 moto. Spain’s Albert Arenas and Britain’s Jake Dixon fell to second and third places.

MotoGP Qualifiers:
1. Francesco Bagnaia He. She ducati 1: 46,069
2. Jack Miller Outside ducati + 0.090
3. Enea Bastianini He. She ducati 0.244
4. Alex Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0.521
5. Johann Zarko FR ducati 0.577
6. Fabio Quartaro FR Yamaha 0.733
7. Marco Besecki He. She ducati 0.783
VIII. Jorge Martin ESP ducati 0.842
9. Alex Rains ESP suzuki 0.843
10 Brad Pender RSA KTM 0.855
Moto2, qualifiers:
1. Augusto Fernandez ESP calyx 1: 51888
2. Albert Arenas ESP calyx + 0.124
3. Jake Dixon GBR calyx 0.291
4. Alonso Lopez ESP Boscoro 0.382
5. Aaron Kanye ESP calyx 0.386
6. Pedro Acosta ESP calyx 0.392
7. Tony Arbolino He. She calyx 0.401
VIII. I Ogura JPN calyx 0.509
9. Shantra Sumkyat THA calyx 0.587
10 Joe Roberts United State Joe Roberts 0.688
Moto3, qualifiers:
1. Izan Guevara ESP Gas 1: 57868
2. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna + 0.095
3. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0.169
4. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 0.403
5. John McVeigh GBR Husqvarna 0.428
6. Dennis Foggia He. She Honda 0.495
7. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 0.536
VIII. Jaume Macia ESP KTM 0.539
9. Stefano Nepa He. She KTM 0.680
10 Xavier Artigas ESP CF Moto 0.807

