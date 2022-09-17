MotoGP: Bagnaia starts at Aragon from Pole

MotoGP
Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia took pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz on Saturday. The Ducati rider was the fastest with a time of 1:46.069 and his fellow brand mates Jack Miller of Australia and compatriot Ina Bastianini went down to the other places. World Championship leader Fabio Quartaro of France set the sixth fastest time in his Yamaha.
Bajnaya, who will run his 15th of 20 world championship races on Sunday as captain for the fifth time this season, remains the measure of all things for now. Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Italian celebrated his fourth straight win at the San Marino GP in Misano and cut the gap to Quartararo in the overall standings to 30 points.
“I’ve never managed such a perfect lap here before. I’m really, really satisfied, it wasn’t from his own record the year before,” said Bagnaia, who, like his teammates Miller and Bastianini, fell below his own record of the year before (1:46.322). Saturday could end better.” “We are very strong, but so is Fabio (Quartararo, note) of course. But starting from the beginning is definitely an advantage.”
Guevara leads the field of Moto3
In the Moto3 class, championship leader Izan Guevara (GasGas) took first place. The Spaniard shares the front row with Japan’s Ayomo Sasaki (Husqvarna) and fellow KTM driver Daniel Holgado. World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez was the fastest in the Moto2 moto. Spain’s Albert Arenas and Britain’s Jake Dixon fell to second and third places.
