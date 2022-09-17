MotoGP: Bagnaia starts at Aragon from Pole

Bajnaya, who will run his 15th of 20 world championship races on Sunday as captain for the fifth time this season, remains the measure of all things for now. Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Italian celebrated his fourth straight win at the San Marino GP in Misano and cut the gap to Quartararo in the overall standings to 30 points.

“I’ve never managed such a perfect lap here before. I’m really, really satisfied, it wasn’t from his own record the year before,” said Bagnaia, who, like his teammates Miller and Bastianini, fell below his own record of the year before (1:46.322). Saturday could end better.” “We are very strong, but so is Fabio (Quartararo, note) of course. But starting from the beginning is definitely an advantage.”

Guevara leads the field of Moto3

In the Moto3 class, championship leader Izan Guevara (GasGas) took first place. The Spaniard shares the front row with Japan’s Ayomo Sasaki (Husqvarna) and fellow KTM driver Daniel Holgado. World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez was the fastest in the Moto2 moto. Spain’s Albert Arenas and Britain’s Jake Dixon fell to second and third places.

MotoGP Qualifiers: 1. Francesco Bagnaia He. She ducati 1: 46,069 2. Jack Miller Outside ducati + 0.090 3. Enea Bastianini He. She ducati 0.244 4. Alex Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0.521 5. Johann Zarko FR ducati 0.577 6. Fabio Quartaro FR Yamaha 0.733 7. Marco Besecki He. She ducati 0.783 VIII. Jorge Martin ESP ducati 0.842 9. Alex Rains ESP suzuki 0.843 10 Brad Pender RSA KTM 0.855

Moto2, qualifiers: 1. Augusto Fernandez ESP calyx 1: 51888 2. Albert Arenas ESP calyx + 0.124 3. Jake Dixon GBR calyx 0.291 4. Alonso Lopez ESP Boscoro 0.382 5. Aaron Kanye ESP calyx 0.386 6. Pedro Acosta ESP calyx 0.392 7. Tony Arbolino He. She calyx 0.401 VIII. I Ogura JPN calyx 0.509 9. Shantra Sumkyat THA calyx 0.587 10 Joe Roberts United State Joe Roberts 0.688