Moscow questions Kyiv’s respect for international humanitarian law

At a press conference after his meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, in the capital, the Russian President pointed out the need to take measures to ensure the exchange of information through that organization.

“We are confident that the mediation efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross will bear fruit,” the Russian foreign minister added, noting the importance of addressing humanitarian problems rather than politicizing them.

During the meeting, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross requested the Russian side to open an office of the organization in “Rostov-on-Don, near the Russian-Ukrainian border, with the aim of improving humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.”

Moscow supports various initiatives to help the population of that country, including opening and implementing humanitarian corridors to transport people from confrontation areas, ceasefires during evacuations, and the delivery of aid (food and medicine) in affected areas. Fighting.

In turn, he denounced the actions of the nationalists in that country that limit the evacuation of civilians, who, according to his statements, use them as human shields against attacks by Russian forces.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that about 3.5 million Ukrainian citizens have left the country in the past month.

Moscow began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the authorities of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics requested help to repel the escalation of aggression from Kyiv.

Previously, the Kremlin recognized the independence and sovereignty of both regions and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders, which included the establishment of diplomatic relations and military assistance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech informing him of the start of the operation, stated that the goal is to protect the Donbass population from violations and genocide in Kyiv over the past eight years, as well as to “disarm” and “disarm”. Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attacks are not aimed at the Ukrainian population or cities, but rather at their military targets and infrastructure.

