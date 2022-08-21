Morocco. The King is pleased with the diplomatic successes achieved on the issue of the Sahara

“In recent years, we have made great strides at the regional and international levels, all in favor of the Kingdom’s just and legitimate position on the Moroccan nature of the Sahara,” he added. This was stated by King Mohammed VI in his speech on Saturday 20 August on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the revolution. And the King wanted to thank “the influential countries, who respect Morocco’s full sovereignty over its territory, after expressing their acceptance and support for the autonomy initiative, which is the only possible way to settle this artificial regional conflict.”

As for the Moroccan Sahara, His Majesty the King returned with many details on “Morocco’s unshakable march towards full international recognition of its sovereignty over the southern provinces”.

Moreover, King Mohammed VI in his speech referred to “the positive position of the United States of America that despite the change of administration or the development of the situation, the American position has remained consistent and the United States did not do Joe Biden. In any way it questions the recognition of the Moroccan nature of the Sahara that It was clearly demonstrated by the administration of former President Donald Trump.”

The irreversible change in Spain’s position on the Sahara issue and the same consistency in support of the autonomy proposal were also highlighted. Likewise, we commend the clear and responsible attitude of Spain, a neighboring country that knows perfectly the origin and true nature of this conflict. King Mohammed VI made it clear that this constructive position represents a new stage in the Spanish-Moroccan partnership in which from now on there will be no regional emergency, and no internal political development will be able to influence “.

There is also the constructive position regarding the autonomy initiative, expressed by some European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Hungary, Cyprus and Romania, which will contribute to setting a new milestone in the trust relations with these. His Majesty pointed out that friendly countries are strengthening the qualitative partnership that binds them with our country.



Normalization with Peru

On August 19, the Republic of Peru decided to withdraw its recognition from the “Republic” of the Polisario group based in Algeria and “cut all relations with this entity” to support the autonomy plan for the Moroccan Sahara.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru expressed “its respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, its national sovereignty, as well as the autonomy plan related to this territorial dispute” over the Moroccan Sahara.

The press release indicated that this decision was taken following a phone call between Peruvian Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Rodriguez Mackay and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

The press release explained that this decision was taken “in accordance with international law, recognized by the Charter of the United Nations and in full compliance with the principles of territorial integrity of UN member states.”

The statement added that the sovereign decision of Peru intervened “in support of the efforts made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council to reach a political, realistic, lasting and consensual solution to the conflict over the Sahara.”