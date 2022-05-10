Morning Note: Agenda for Tuesday 10 May

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Milan, May 10 – – Milan: The launch of the Human and Responsible Digital Savings Fair. Economic and social development for the next decade.

– Approval of accounting statements: FinecoBank, Banca Mediolanum, Pirelli.

– Conference call: FinecoBank, Banca Mediolanum, Pirelli.

– Webinar to present the first Bank of Italy report on sustainable investments and climate risks.

– Rome: CGIL Conference “Towards the National Assembly of Delegates”. Participants are, among others, Maurizio Landini, Secretary General of CGIL; Mara Carvagna, Minister of South and Regional Cohesion. Andrea Orlando, Minister of Labor and Social Policy.

– Washington: Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with US President Joseph Biden.

– At the Chamber’s hearing of Economy Minister Daniel Franco on the industrial scheme, industrial relations and the capital increase of ETA (Transport Authority).

– Japan: Household consumption in March.

– Italy: Istat – Industrial Production, March. Monthly note on the direction of the Italian economy, April.

Germany: ZEW (economy of sentiment) May.

