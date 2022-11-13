More than 40,000 irregular migrants have arrived in the UK this year

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the individuals were traveling on 22 rubber boats that were intercepted by Border Patrol ships on the high seas, and were taken to a port on the south coast of England.

Provisional calculations made by the local press based on data provided by the authorities indicate that the number of immigrants arriving on British soil has reached 40,885 so far this year.

The number far exceeds the 28,526 intercepted in 2021, and just over eight thousand reported in 2020.

The recent surge in the immigration system has been put on probation, which has forced many asylum seekers to be housed in taxpayer-paid hotels, after complaints of overcrowding and poor living conditions in processing centres.

But Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick warned on Sunday that this good treatment, compared to that offered by other countries in the region, is what makes the UK the preferred destination for migrants arriving on the European continent in search of a better life.

Jenrick said in an article in the Telegraph that the British hotel should be finished, and replaced with simple, functional facilities that provide no extra incentive (for refugees).

Last week, the home secretary, Suella Braverman, called the arrival of migrants an “invasion” and promised to tighten asylum laws.

The official also promised to press ahead with the Conservative government’s plans to deport people arriving in the UK via the English Channel to Rwanda, despite the fact that the measure is rejected by human rights organisations.

ode/nm